Update: 1 hurt in Hobbs Island Road wreck

9:25 a.m. update: Alabama State Troopers say the call came in at 7:31 a.m. They say a red truck was speeding down the road and lost control, overcorrected and turned in to oncoming traffic. The truck t-boned a gray van, according to troopers.

The driver of the truck has been transported to Huntsville Hospital. The driver of the gray van was not injured.

8:30 a.m. update: Both sides of Hobbs Island Road are back open after the wreck. Crews are waiting on a tow truck to arrive. Madison County Sheriff's Office, Owens Cross Roads Police Department, Alabama State Troopers and New Hope fire and police departments are on scene.

From earlier:

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that Hobbs Island Road is shut down south of Gunn Drive due to a wreck.

Seek an alternate route if possible.