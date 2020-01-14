Traffic Alert: Wreck on Rideout Road in Huntsville causes delays into Redstone Arsenal Gate 9

A wreck on Rideout Road in Huntsville is causing delays into Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 Tuesday morning.
Drivers should use an alternate route or expect possible delays. Use caution in the area.
For live traffic alerts, click here.
