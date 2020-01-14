Clear
Traffic Alert: Wreck on Rideout Road in Huntsville causes delays into Redstone Arsenal Gate 9

Be advised.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 7:43 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A wreck on Rideout Road in Huntsville is causing delays into Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 Tuesday morning.

Drivers should use an alternate route or expect possible delays. Use caution in the area.

