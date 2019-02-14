Clear
Traffic Alert: Wreck cleared on Governors Drive near Monte Sano Boulevard

The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 4:56 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 5:10 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: (5:09 p.m.) The scene of the wreck has been cleared.

A wreck that happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Governors Drive near Monte Sano Boulevard is causing traffic delays.

The drive time on Governors Drive from Memorial Parkway to Monte Sano Boulevard is showing as long as 27 minutes. It is usually a 5 to 7 minute drive.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

