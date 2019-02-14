UPDATE: (5:09 p.m.) The scene of the wreck has been cleared.
----
A wreck that happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Governors Drive near Monte Sano Boulevard is causing traffic delays.
The drive time on Governors Drive from Memorial Parkway to Monte Sano Boulevard is showing as long as 27 minutes. It is usually a 5 to 7 minute drive.
For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.
Related Content
- Traffic Alert: Wreck cleared on Governors Drive near Monte Sano Boulevard
- Wreck on Monte Sano sends five people to the hospital
- Huntsville police officer involved in wreck on Monte Sano
- Volunteers needs for Monte Sano Art Festival
- Traffic blocked on Monte Sano Blvd. after car rolls into ditch
- Monte Sano state park's trail named after WWII sailor lost at sea
- Monte Sano art festival brings in hundreds of local art lovers
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Possible fatal wreck in Guntersville near Albertville
- Traffic Alert: Westbound I-565 lane blocked due to wreck
- Traffic alert: Wreck closes portion of South Green Mountain Road
Scroll for more content...