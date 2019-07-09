Traffic Alert: Wreck closes Capshaw Road at Wall Triana, Nance

UPDATE: The truck has been removed from the ditch.

From earlier:

The Huntsville Police Department is responding to a wreck on Capshaw Road between Wall Triana Highway and Nance Road.

The intersection is closed except for one lane.

A truck has overturned. The driver said someone swerved into his lane and he tried to avoid hitting them and flipped on his side.

No injuries have been reported.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue’s Hazmat team is on site because the truck is leaking fuel.

Avoid the area if possible.