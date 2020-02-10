Traffic Alert: Wreck closes 3 eastbound I-565 lanes near Memorial Parkway

The Huntsville Police Department has closed 3 lanes of traffic on the eastbound side of Interstate 565 just before the southbound Memorial Parkway Exit near Exit 19A due to a traffic accident.
Please use alternate routes.
Use caution if you cannot.
