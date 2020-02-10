Clear
Traffic Alert: Wreck closes 3 eastbound I-565 lanes near Memorial Parkway

Please use alternate routes.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 7:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department has closed 3 lanes of traffic on the eastbound side of Interstate 565 just before the southbound Memorial Parkway Exit near Exit 19A due to a traffic accident.

Use caution if you cannot.

