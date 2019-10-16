Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle Full Story

Traffic Alert: Wreck blocks lanes on Governors Drive in Huntsville

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 6:08 PM
Updated: Oct 16, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: Police say all lanes are back open.

-----------

From earlier:

Huntsville police say two westbound lanes are blocked on Governors Drive at Gallatin Street due to a wreck.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. For live traffic alerts, click here.

