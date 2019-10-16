Traffic Alert: Wreck blocks lanes on Governors Drive in Huntsville

Update: Police say all lanes are back open.
-----------
From earlier:
Huntsville police say two westbound lanes are blocked on Governors Drive at Gallatin Street due to a wreck.
Drivers should expect delays in the area. For live traffic alerts, click here.
