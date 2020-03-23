Traffic Alert: Wreck blocks all eastbound I-565 lanes at Mile Marker 18 in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department reports that all eastbound lanes of Interstate 565 at Mile Marker 18 have been shut down due to a wreck in the area.
Please find alternate routes.
Use caution if you cannot.
