Traffic Alert: Wreck blocks all eastbound I-565 lanes at Mile Marker 18 in Huntsville

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 6:57 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department reports that all eastbound lanes of Interstate 565 at Mile Marker 18 have been shut down due to a wreck in the area.

Please find alternate routes.

Use caution if you cannot.

