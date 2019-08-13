A multi-vehicle crash blocked northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway near Green Cove Road Tuesday morning.
Information on a cause or possible injuries has not yet been released.
Related Content
- Video: Wreck blocks lanes on Memorial Parkway
- Wreck blocks portion of Memorial Parkway at Hobbs Road
- Lanes reopen on Memorial Parkway following three-vehicle wreck
- All lanes along Memorial Parkway open after wreck
- Traffic alert: Wreck closes some northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway
- Lane closures on South Memorial Parkway
- Traffic alert: All lanes of Memorial Parkway at I-565 back open after multiple wrecks
- Huntsville police: Northbound traffic down to one lane after wreck on Memorial Parkway at Mastin Lake
- Huntsville police close lanes at Memorial Parkway and Mountain Gap Road due to wreck
- Traffic alert: University Drive at Memorial Parkway reopened after wreck
Scroll for more content...