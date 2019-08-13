Clear
Video: Wreck blocks lanes on Memorial Parkway

No information on injuries has been released

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 8:20 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A multi-vehicle crash blocked northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway near Green Cove Road Tuesday morning.

Information on a cause or possible injuries has not yet been released.

