Traffic Alert: Wreck at Rideout Road in Huntsville causing delays

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 5:30 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to MSFC Emergency Management, a wreck at Rideout Road, north of Gate 9 outbound, is causing delays.

Drivers are urged use caution in the area. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

