Winchester Road reopens after serious crash

Winchester Road is now reopen after a serious crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 2:53 a.m. at Winchester Road and Trent. This caused all lanes to be closed in both directions between Blue Spring Road and Sandia.

Huntsville Police told us the crash involved a car and a pick-up truck towing a small trailer. One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, their condition has since been upgraded.

The Huntsville crime scenes and homicide units were called to the scene -- that's protocol when a person has life-threatening injuries after a crash or if the crash is fatal.

The cause of the crash is unknown. It's also unknown how many people were in each of the vehicles at the time of the crash. Huntsville Police continue to investigate.

From earlier:

Winchester Road at Trent Drive is shut down both ways becuase of a wreck!

We're getting reports of an 18-wheeler that jacknifed in that area. Both directions are shut down at this hour. We will continue to provide more information as we receive it.