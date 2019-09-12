Winchester Road is now reopen after a serious crash early Thursday morning.
The crash happened at 2:53 a.m. at Winchester Road and Trent. This caused all lanes to be closed in both directions between Blue Spring Road and Sandia.
Huntsville Police told us the crash involved a car and a pick-up truck towing a small trailer. One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, their condition has since been upgraded.
The Huntsville crime scenes and homicide units were called to the scene -- that's protocol when a person has life-threatening injuries after a crash or if the crash is fatal.
The cause of the crash is unknown. It's also unknown how many people were in each of the vehicles at the time of the crash. Huntsville Police continue to investigate.
From earlier:
Winchester Road at Trent Drive is shut down both ways becuase of a wreck!
We're getting reports of an 18-wheeler that jacknifed in that area. Both directions are shut down at this hour. We will continue to provide more information as we receive it.
Related Content
- Winchester Road reopens after serious crash
- 1 hurt in 3-vehicle Winchester Road crash
- Gas leak temporarily shuts down Winchester Road
- Road reopened after 18-wheeler crash
- UPDATE: Woman killed in Winchester Road wreck identified
- New mixed-use development coming to Winchester Road
- UPDATE: Two students hospitalized after wreck on Winchester Road
- Traffic alert: Wreck blocks part of Winchester Road
- Huntsville Utilities crews temporarily suspending travel along Winchester Road
- Winchester Road widening could cause delay for drivers in Huntsville