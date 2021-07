Huntsville Police report that six people, including 4 children, have been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash that caused a black SUV to go over the barrier of the overpass at westbound Interstate 565 and Washington Street.

One of those patients is in critical condition.

Police said the wreck happened about 11:20 a.m.

Police and first responders remain on the scene.

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.

