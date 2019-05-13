Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Traffic Alert: Two lanes of Highway 35 in DeKalb Co. blocked due to two-vehicle wreck Full Story

Traffic Alert: Two lanes of Highway 35 in DeKalb Co. blocked due to two-vehicle wreck

Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Be advised.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 2:29 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 2:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says two lanes of Highway 35 are currently blocked due to a two-vehicle wreck.

The sheriff's office says injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events