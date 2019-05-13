Traffic Alert: Two lanes of Highway 35 in DeKalb Co. blocked due to two-vehicle wreck

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says two lanes of Highway 35 are currently blocked due to a two-vehicle wreck.
The sheriff's office says injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
