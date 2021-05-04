Traffic Alert: Train stopped, blocking Oakwood Ave., Meridian/Church Sts. in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department reports that a train is stopped and blocking Oakwood Avenue and Meridian and Church streets.
Please avoid this area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
Avoid the are if possible
The Huntsville Police Department reports that a train is stopped and blocking Oakwood Avenue and Meridian and Church streets.
Please avoid this area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|76225
|1516
|Mobile
|40864
|804
|Madison
|34569
|501
|Tuscaloosa
|25646
|451
|Montgomery
|24264
|585
|Shelby
|23355
|246
|Baldwin
|20993
|306
|Lee
|15800
|168
|Calhoun
|14457
|312
|Morgan
|14250
|279
|Etowah
|13796
|352
|Marshall
|12166
|222
|Houston
|10506
|280
|Elmore
|10017
|205
|Limestone
|9935
|150
|Cullman
|9617
|193
|St. Clair
|9584
|237
|Lauderdale
|9397
|238
|DeKalb
|8813
|185
|Talladega
|8183
|175
|Walker
|7205
|279
|Autauga
|6910
|107
|Jackson
|6793
|110
|Blount
|6621
|135
|Colbert
|6282
|134
|Coffee
|5491
|115
|Dale
|4810
|111
|Russell
|4379
|38
|Chilton
|4244
|111
|Franklin
|4238
|82
|Covington
|4105
|117
|Tallapoosa
|4004
|150
|Escambia
|3926
|75
|Chambers
|3545
|123
|Dallas
|3536
|150
|Clarke
|3503
|60
|Marion
|3092
|100
|Pike
|3091
|77
|Lawrence
|2996
|98
|Winston
|2735
|72
|Bibb
|2597
|63
|Marengo
|2485
|64
|Geneva
|2470
|75
|Pickens
|2335
|59
|Barbour
|2302
|56
|Hale
|2217
|76
|Butler
|2154
|69
|Fayette
|2119
|62
|Henry
|1885
|44
|Cherokee
|1838
|45
|Randolph
|1792
|41
|Monroe
|1762
|40
|Washington
|1668
|39
|Macon
|1586
|49
|Clay
|1533
|56
|Crenshaw
|1516
|57
|Cleburne
|1483
|41
|Lamar
|1412
|34
|Lowndes
|1384
|53
|Wilcox
|1265
|28
|Bullock
|1229
|41
|Conecuh
|1100
|28
|Perry
|1075
|26
|Coosa
|1068
|28
|Sumter
|1041
|32
|Greene
|922
|34
|Choctaw
|603
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|95106
|1610
|Davidson
|89143
|931
|Knox
|50489
|634
|Hamilton
|44078
|491
|Rutherford
|42925
|430
|Williamson
|27914
|217
|Sumner
|23910
|347
|Montgomery
|20110
|225
|Wilson
|18730
|233
|Out of TN
|18327
|97
|Unassigned
|16963
|134
|Sullivan
|16691
|290
|Blount
|15434
|193
|Bradley
|14970
|149
|Washington
|14500
|244
|Maury
|13441
|171
|Sevier
|13328
|175
|Putnam
|11339
|174
|Madison
|11104
|241
|Robertson
|9737
|131
|Anderson
|8746
|172
|Hamblen
|8592
|172
|Greene
|7838
|155
|Tipton
|7314
|101
|Coffee
|6892
|121
|Dickson
|6824
|110
|Cumberland
|6704
|128
|Carter
|6591
|156
|Gibson
|6513
|145
|Bedford
|6497
|129
|McMinn
|6488
|98
|Roane
|6265
|104
|Jefferson
|6167
|124
|Loudon
|6101
|69
|Hawkins
|6000
|107
|Lawrence
|5890
|86
|Monroe
|5814
|95
|Warren
|5540
|81
|Dyer
|5413
|105
|Franklin
|5138
|90
|Fayette
|5033
|76
|Cheatham
|4537
|55
|Obion
|4532
|96
|Cocke
|4487
|98
|Lincoln
|4355
|63
|Rhea
|4337
|75
|Marshall
|4180
|58
|Campbell
|4143
|63
|Weakley
|4096
|64
|Giles
|3991
|100
|Henderson
|3781
|76
|White
|3622
|69
|Macon
|3613
|78
|Carroll
|3611
|83
|Hardin
|3569
|67
|Hardeman
|3511
|64
|Lauderdale
|3176
|44
|Henry
|3172
|76
|Claiborne
|3168
|73
|Marion
|3120
|47
|Scott
|3112
|45
|Overton
|3004
|61
|Wayne
|2957
|35
|Hickman
|2836
|46
|McNairy
|2810
|54
|DeKalb
|2788
|54
|Smith
|2770
|39
|Haywood
|2706
|62
|Grainger
|2618
|50
|Trousdale
|2499
|22
|Morgan
|2490
|39
|Fentress
|2410
|47
|Johnson
|2386
|38
|Chester
|2139
|51
|Bledsoe
|2123
|11
|Polk
|2057
|24
|Crockett
|2028
|48
|Unicoi
|2020
|49
|Cannon
|1916
|31
|Union
|1904
|34
|Grundy
|1789
|34
|Humphreys
|1786
|25
|Lake
|1701
|26
|Sequatchie
|1692
|29
|Benton
|1656
|40
|Decatur
|1583
|39
|Lewis
|1581
|26
|Meigs
|1382
|25
|Stewart
|1322
|28
|Jackson
|1317
|35
|Clay
|1101
|31
|Houston
|1091
|33
|Perry
|1061
|28
|Moore
|1009
|17
|Van Buren
|845
|23
|Pickett
|759
|24
|Hancock
|588
|12