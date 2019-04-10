Traffic Alert: Southbound traffic blocked at Patterson Lane in Meridianville due to wreck

According to Alabama State Troopers, southbound traffic is at a standstill at Patterson Lane in Meridianville due to a one-vehicle wreck.
An official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said he believes someone was injured in the wreck. State Troopers are working to clear the scene.
For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
