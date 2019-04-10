Clear
Traffic Alert: Southbound traffic blocked at Patterson Lane in Meridianville due to wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 4:13 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 4:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Alabama State Troopers, southbound traffic is at a standstill at Patterson Lane in Meridianville due to a one-vehicle wreck.

An official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said he believes someone was injured in the wreck. State Troopers are working to clear the scene.

