Traffic Alert: Southbound lanes of Jordan Lane at Oakwood Avenue back open after wreck

UPDATE: (5:09 p.m.) Both southbound lanes of Jordan Lane at Oakwood Avenue are back open.
Huntsville police say both southbound lanes of Jordan Lane at Oakwood Avenue are temporarily shut down due to a wreck.
For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
