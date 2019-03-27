Clear
Traffic Alert: Southbound lanes of Jordan Lane at Oakwood Avenue back open after wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 4:34 PM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 5:10 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: (5:09 p.m.) Both southbound lanes of Jordan Lane at Oakwood Avenue are back open.

-----------

Huntsville police say both southbound lanes of Jordan Lane at Oakwood Avenue are temporarily shut down due to a wreck.

For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

