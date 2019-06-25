Clear
Traffic Alert: Southbound lanes blocked at South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville after 2 wrecks

All southbound lanes are blocked.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 3:53 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 4:00 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Police are responding to two wrecks Tuesday afternoon at South Memorial Parkway. All southbound lanes are blocked, and traffic is being diverted from the areas between Airport Road and Martin Road, police say.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible, and should expect delays. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

