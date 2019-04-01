Clear
Traffic Alert: Southbound access to Golf Road from Memorial PKWY shut down after wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say on Memorial Parkway, the southbound access to Golf Road is temporarily shut down to allow a wrecker to move a vehicle after a wreck.

Police say the delay should be brief. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

