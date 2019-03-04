Clear
Traffic Alert: Single-lane closures expected on I-565 westbound in Limestone Co.

Drivers should expect delays.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 10:19 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, on Tuesday, March 5, drivers should expect single-lane closures on Interstate 565 westbound between Interstate 65 and Exit 7 in Limestone County.

The closures are expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for bridge inspections.

