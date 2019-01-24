Traffic Alert: Saint Clair, Gallatin Street lane closures set for Thursday night

Huntsville Utilities Water Operations will be closing the following lanes for service line removal work on Thursday night:

At 6 p.m., the eastbound lane of Saint Clair Avenue between Gallatin Street and Fackler Street.

At 9 p.m., the northbound lane of Gallatin Street between Saint Clair Avenue and Sivley Road.

Both closures are expected to last two to four hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.

Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present, said Todd Long, Huntsville Utilities spokesman.

If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience.

If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.