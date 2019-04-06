Traffic Alert: Roadwork causes lane closures on Meridian Street in Huntsville

The City of Huntsville says, weather permitting, Meridian Street, between Chase Road and Drake Drive, will have temporary lane closures from Monday, April 8, through Friday, May 3, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for roadway and pedestrian improvements.

According to the city, traffic will be restricted to a sole lane in each direction, and the lane closures will change during the construction. The city urges drivers to be aware of traffic control signs and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

