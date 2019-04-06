Clear

Traffic Alert: Roadwork causes lane closures on Meridian Street in Huntsville

Be advised.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 10:06 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The City of Huntsville says, weather permitting, Meridian Street, between Chase Road and Drake Drive, will have temporary lane closures from Monday, April 8, through Friday, May 3, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for roadway and pedestrian improvements.

According to the city, traffic will be restricted to a sole lane in each direction, and the lane closures will change during the construction. The city urges drivers to be aware of traffic control signs and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events