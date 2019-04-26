Clear

Traffic Alert: Road work to cause lane closures in Marshall County

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 8:35 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 8:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Transportation says crews will repair the deck of the Alabama 75 bridge over Slab Creek in Marshall County, between Albertville and Douglas.

A spokesperson with the department, Seth Burkett, says work will happen from around 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily from Monday, April
29, until Friday, May 3, weather permitting. Single-lane closures are expected and drivers should use caution through the work zone. 

