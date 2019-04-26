Traffic Alert: Road work to cause lane closures in Marshall County

The Alabama Department of Transportation says crews will repair the deck of the Alabama 75 bridge over Slab Creek in Marshall County, between Albertville and Douglas.

A spokesperson with the department, Seth Burkett, says work will happen from around 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily from Monday, April

29, until Friday, May 3, weather permitting. Single-lane closures are expected and drivers should use caution through the work zone.

