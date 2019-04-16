Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Traffic Alert: Resurfacing on I-565 service roads in Limestone Co. will cause delays

Be advised.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 10:01 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Transportation says crews will begin resurfacing the Interstate 565 service roads in Limestone County on Wednesday.

Crews will be applying a scrub seal surface treatment on the south service road between Mooresville Road and Greenbrier Road and on the north service road between Greenbrier Road and Beaverdam Creek, west of County Line Road, according to the department.

Officials say drivers should expect single-lane closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. for the remainder of April, and traffic will be stopped in alternating directions.

According to the Department of Transportation, impacts to mainline I-565 traffic are not anticipated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events