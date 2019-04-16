Traffic Alert: Resurfacing on I-565 service roads in Limestone Co. will cause delays

The Alabama Department of Transportation says crews will begin resurfacing the Interstate 565 service roads in Limestone County on Wednesday.
Crews will be applying a scrub seal surface treatment on the south service road between Mooresville Road and Greenbrier Road and on the north service road between Greenbrier Road and Beaverdam Creek, west of County Line Road, according to the department.
Officials say drivers should expect single-lane closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. for the remainder of April, and traffic will be stopped in alternating directions.
According to the Department of Transportation, impacts to mainline I-565 traffic are not anticipated.
