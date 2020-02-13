Clear
Traffic Alert: Redstone Arsenal closing northbound traffic on Patton Road

Officials expect it to remain closed through Friday.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 1:58 PM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 2:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Redstone Arsenal is closing northbound traffic on Patton Road.

The Arsenal says due to increased water encroachment across the northbound lane of Patton Road between Mills and Redstone Road, crews will close the northbound lane at 2 p.m. Thursday. Officials expect it to remain closed through Friday.

Right now, the southbound lane of Patton Road is not impacted and will remain open. Drivers should use caution in the area.

Gate 3 will remain open from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. for two-way traffic.

