Huntsville Police report that power lines are down in several areas due to storms, including the following locations:

Pulaski Pike/Cave Ave.

County Club Ave./Memorial Parkway

Gus Grissom Dr./Pulaski Pike

Please avoid these areas. We also have several trees down in the area.

Max Luther/Kildare is closed due to tree on power line and transformer in roadway.

If you must travel, use extreme caution.