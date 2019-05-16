Clear

Traffic Alert: Portions of I-565 to temporarily close for pavement testing

Be advised.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 3:26 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Transportation says, weather permitting, crews will be conducting pavement testing Thursday on Interstate 565 between Exit 1 (Interstate 65) and Exit 7 (County Line Road).

A spokesperson with the department, Seth Burkett, says brief lane closures will be in place at various locations on the eastbound and westbound roadways between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Drivers should expect delays.

