Traffic Alert: Portions of I-565 to temporarily close for pavement testing

The Alabama Department of Transportation says, weather permitting, crews will be conducting pavement testing Thursday on Interstate 565 between Exit 1 (Interstate 65) and Exit 7 (County Line Road).
A spokesperson with the department, Seth Burkett, says brief lane closures will be in place at various locations on the eastbound and westbound roadways between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Drivers should expect delays.
For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
