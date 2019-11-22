Clear

Traffic Alert: Portion of Sanderfer Road in Athens closed due to garage fire

Update: The fire has been extinguished.

The City of Athens says a portion of Sanderfer Road is closed between Lindsay Lane Christian Academy and St. Luke Church due to a fire in an attached garage.

Athens police say no one was injured.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Get WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.

