Traffic Alert: Portion of Patton Road closed in both directions in Huntsville

Posted: Jun 24, 2021 10:37 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2021 10:57 AM
Posted By: Grace Campbell, Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department reports Patton Road is closed in both directions from Morgan Street to Fremont Avenue due to an overturned dump truck.

Police said the dump truck was travelling southbound on Patton Road when the vehicle went off the road slightly. The driver overcorrected, and the truck tipped over, police said.

The driver recived minor injuries and won't be transported to a hospital for treatment.

A small fuel leak was contained.

The roadway is expected to re-open about Noon.

Please use alternate routes if possible.

If you cannot avoid the area, use extreme caution.

