Traffic Alert: Portion of Madison Street closed for repairs after hit-and-run destroyed guardrail

The City of Athens says its street department discovered on Tuesday that a driver hit the guardrail at Town Creek on Madison Street, causing damage to the rail and posts.
The city says the driver did not report the accident, and part of the rail was found in the road. Madison Street, between Green Street and South Street, has been closed due to safety concerns and the extensive damage for approximately two weeks while repairs are made.
