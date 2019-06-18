Clear
Traffic Alert: Portion of Madison Street closed for repairs after hit-and-run destroyed guardrail

From City of Athens and Utilities via Nixle

Be advised.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 3:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The City of Athens says its street department discovered on Tuesday that a driver hit the guardrail at Town Creek on Madison Street, causing damage to the rail and posts.

The city says the driver did not report the accident, and part of the rail was found in the road. Madison Street, between Green Street and South Street, has been closed due to safety concerns and the extensive damage for approximately two weeks while repairs are made.

