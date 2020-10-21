Traffic Alert: Portion of Interstate 65 in Morgan County closed for emergency repair

The Alabama Department of Transportation announced an emergency closure on a portion of Interstate 65 in Morgan County Wednesday afternoon.

The department says both northbound lanes of Interstate 65 northbound at the bridge over Flint Creek, north of Exit 318 at Lacon in southern Morgan County, are closed due to a hole that developed in the bridge deck.

Crews are working to make repairs and it’s anticipated the portion of roadway will reopen in the early morning on Thursday.

Officials say signals are in place to help with the diversion of northbound traffic to U.S. 31 at Exit 318, but drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

Oversize loads are rerouted to Alabama 157 northbound at Exit 310, according to the department.