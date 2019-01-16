Traffic Alert: Portion of Gallatin Street to close Wednesday night

Huntsville Utilities Water Operations will close Gallatin Street between Governors Drive and Longwood Avenue for valve repair work at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The road is projected to be closed until 2 a.m.
Huntsville Utilities is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible, and to mindful of workers and shifting traffic if they cannot.
