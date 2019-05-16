Clear

Traffic Alert: Portion of East Limestone Road to temporarily close for construction

Be advised.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 10:08 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 10:10 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Limestone County Emergency Management says, weather permitting, crews will close a portion of East Limestone Road from Wednesday through Friday while drainage structures are installed under the road between Elkins Road and McLemore Circle.

The closure will happen daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. after morning school traffic. Emergency management urges drivers to use an alternate route during the closure and use extreme caution in the area.

