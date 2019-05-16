Traffic Alert: Portion of East Limestone Road to temporarily close for construction

Limestone County Emergency Management says, weather permitting, crews will close a portion of East Limestone Road from Wednesday through Friday while drainage structures are installed under the road between Elkins Road and McLemore Circle.
The closure will happen daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. after morning school traffic. Emergency management urges drivers to use an alternate route during the closure and use extreme caution in the area.
For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
