Traffic Alert: Portion of East Limestone Road to temporarily close for construction

Limestone County Emergency Management says, weather permitting, crews will close a portion of East Limestone Road from Wednesday through Friday while drainage structures are installed under the road between Elkins Road and McLemore Circle.

The closure will happen daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. after morning school traffic. Emergency management urges drivers to use an alternate route during the closure and use extreme caution in the area.

