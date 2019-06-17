Decatur Utilities says a portion of Brooks Street SE will be closed to thru traffic from approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday through approximately 5 p.m. Friday while crews replace a gas main.
Brooks Street SE will be closed from Veterans Drive SE to Sixth Avenue SE, and traffic will be detoured around the area. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
Related Content
- Traffic Alert: Portion of Brooks Street in Decatur to be closed for road work
- Traffic Alert: Portion of Gallatin Street to close Wednesday night
- Traffic alert: Wreck closes portion of South Green Mountain Road
- Traffic alert: Portion of Brownsboro Road closed for wreck
- Traffic alert: Portion of Pulaski Pike closed for repair work
- Traffic alert: Accident closes portion of Sparkman Drive
- Traffic alert: Downed power pole closes portion of Whitesburg Drive
- Decatur police: Portion of Stratford Road being closed for road work
- Traffic alert: Portion of Mountain Gap Road closed after serious wreck
- Traffic Alert: Portion of East Limestone Road to temporarily close for construction
Scroll for more content...