Traffic Alert: Portion of Brooks Street in Decatur to be closed for road work

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 10:26 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur Utilities says a portion of Brooks Street SE will be closed to thru traffic from approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday through approximately 5 p.m. Friday while crews replace a gas main.

Brooks Street SE will be closed from Veterans Drive SE to Sixth Avenue SE, and traffic will be detoured around the area. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

