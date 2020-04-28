Traffic Alert: Pipe failure leads to collapse, closure of Hegia Burrow Road in Madison County

A Madison County road is closed after a pipe failure caused it to collapse.
According to the Madison County Commission, a portion of Hegia Burrow Road is closed from Hobbs Island Road to the railroad tracks.
The commission estimates the road will be fixed and reopened by the end of June or beginning of July.
For now, drivers are urged to find an alternate route.
