Overturned vehicle, crash blocking westbound I-565 in Huntsville

Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle on westbound Interstate 565 at the Madison Pike ramp in Huntsville.
Lanes are blocked.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|22563
|372
|Mobile
|14335
|314
|Tuscaloosa
|10023
|133
|Montgomery
|9759
|196
|Madison
|9048
|93
|Shelby
|7099
|60
|Lee
|6449
|66
|Baldwin
|6405
|69
|Marshall
|4282
|48
|Calhoun
|4127
|59
|Etowah
|4057
|49
|Morgan
|3968
|33
|Houston
|3646
|32
|DeKalb
|3196
|28
|Elmore
|3107
|52
|St. Clair
|2821
|42
|Limestone
|2708
|28
|Walker
|2688
|92
|Talladega
|2584
|35
|Cullman
|2276
|23
|Lauderdale
|2087
|40
|Autauga
|2010
|29
|Jackson
|2009
|15
|Franklin
|1997
|31
|Colbert
|1922
|28
|Russell
|1905
|3
|Dallas
|1856
|27
|Blount
|1848
|24
|Chilton
|1817
|31
|Escambia
|1713
|28
|Coffee
|1666
|9
|Covington
|1660
|29
|Dale
|1634
|51
|Pike
|1305
|12
|Chambers
|1301
|43
|Tallapoosa
|1286
|86
|Clarke
|1271
|17
|Marion
|1047
|29
|Butler
|998
|40
|Barbour
|988
|9
|Marengo
|972
|21
|Winston
|904
|13
|Geneva
|841
|7
|Pickens
|805
|17
|Lawrence
|800
|31
|Randolph
|798
|14
|Bibb
|791
|14
|Hale
|745
|29
|Cherokee
|722
|14
|Clay
|719
|12
|Lowndes
|701
|27
|Henry
|637
|6
|Bullock
|635
|17
|Monroe
|631
|9
|Washington
|622
|12
|Crenshaw
|593
|30
|Perry
|580
|6
|Wilcox
|559
|12
|Conecuh
|557
|13
|Fayette
|553
|12
|Cleburne
|528
|7
|Macon
|528
|20
|Sumter
|467
|21
|Lamar
|456
|5
|Choctaw
|387
|12
|Greene
|339
|16
|Coosa
|197
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|34523
|553
|Davidson
|29914
|326
|Knox
|11936
|87
|Hamilton
|11197
|103
|Rutherford
|11090
|106
|Williamson
|6656
|49
|Sumner
|5664
|107
|Wilson
|4431
|53
|Putnam
|4156
|53
|Montgomery
|3872
|51
|Out of TN
|3775
|35
|Unassigned
|3726
|4
|Madison
|3630
|79
|Bradley
|3434
|21
|Sullivan
|3248
|45
|Sevier
|3173
|21
|Blount
|3139
|32
|Washington
|3132
|44
|Maury
|3081
|35
|Robertson
|2498
|39
|Hamblen
|2338
|43
|Tipton
|2206
|22
|Gibson
|2059
|38
|Dyer
|2037
|26
|Hardeman
|1795
|32
|Coffee
|1774
|20
|Trousdale
|1743
|7
|Obion
|1649
|18
|Bedford
|1596
|20
|Dickson
|1573
|18
|Fayette
|1570
|22
|Anderson
|1567
|13
|Greene
|1565
|51
|Wayne
|1565
|7
|Loudon
|1550
|10
|McMinn
|1522
|32
|Cumberland
|1501
|24
|Lawrence
|1479
|18
|Jefferson
|1466
|19
|Weakley
|1444
|25
|Carter
|1428
|32
|Monroe
|1370
|27
|Henderson
|1361
|25
|Warren
|1351
|10
|Hardin
|1322
|19
|Lauderdale
|1319
|18
|Macon
|1263
|24
|Franklin
|1228
|16
|Roane
|1201
|7
|Haywood
|1195
|26
|Overton
|1133
|11
|Johnson
|1106
|7
|Hawkins
|1105
|24
|White
|1102
|14
|Carroll
|1094
|24
|McNairy
|1091
|26
|Marshall
|1056
|8
|Rhea
|1049
|16
|Cheatham
|973
|11
|Lake
|970
|3
|Smith
|947
|13
|Cocke
|926
|12
|Bledsoe
|924
|4
|Giles
|901
|34
|Campbell
|885
|7
|Fentress
|861
|8
|Lincoln
|814
|2
|Crockett
|783
|21
|Henry
|746
|10
|Hickman
|744
|13
|Chester
|713
|14
|Marion
|708
|9
|DeKalb
|677
|16
|Decatur
|628
|11
|Grainger
|539
|4
|Grundy
|524
|8
|Claiborne
|504
|6
|Union
|499
|2
|Polk
|474
|13
|Jackson
|422
|5
|Humphreys
|415
|4
|Morgan
|411
|6
|Houston
|392
|15
|Benton
|391
|9
|Cannon
|387
|2
|Clay
|371
|12
|Unicoi
|367
|2
|Lewis
|352
|2
|Scott
|332
|4
|Sequatchie
|329
|4
|Stewart
|311
|7
|Meigs
|296
|5
|Pickett
|249
|5
|Moore
|245
|2
|Perry
|208
|1
|Van Buren
|191
|1
|Hancock
|112
|3