Traffic Alert: One lane of Whitesburg Bridge closed after wreck

The left, southbound lane of Whitesburg Bridge is closed.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 5:53 PM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 5:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Huntsville police, the left, southbound lane of Whitesburg Bridge is closed Thursday around 5:45 p.m. due to single-vehicle wreck.

