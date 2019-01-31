Traffic Alert: All lanes back open on Interstate 565 after wreck

UPDATE: All lanes are back open.
---
One lane is closed westbound on Interstate 565 after a wreck Thursday around 4 p.m.
The wreck was near mile-marker 13, west of the Madison Boulevard exit.
