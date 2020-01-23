Clear

Traffic Alert: Multiple lanes blocked at Sparkman Drive, Pulaski Pike

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 5:24 PM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 5:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department reports that northbound and eastbound lanes are blocked in the area of Sparkman Drive and Pulaski Pike.

Use caution if you cannot.

