Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle wreck causes delays on Highway 31 in Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a multi-vehicle wreck is causing delays Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies and first responders are at the scene on Highway 31 South at Wilhite Road in Lacon.
Drivers should use caution in the area and expect delays.
