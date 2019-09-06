Traffic Alert: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responding to fatal wreck

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a vehicle wreck with a fatality in the 8700 block of Hwy. 36 East.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if they can or use caution if you cannot.
