Traffic Alert: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responding to fatal wreck

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 8:10 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a vehicle wreck with a fatality in the 8700 block of Hwy. 36 East.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if they can or use caution if you cannot.

