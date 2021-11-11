Clear

Traffic Alert: Madison Police say Hwy. 72, Wall Triana will be blocked for up to 2 hours

Police said a wreck involving multiple vehicles is blocking the roadway.

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 6:15 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2021 8:15 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison Police Department advises drivers to avoid the area of Highway 72 and Wall Triana until 8 p.m. 

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

