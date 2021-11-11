Traffic Alert: Madison Police say Hwy. 72, Wall Triana will be blocked for up to 2 hours

The Madison Police Department advises drivers to avoid the area of Highway 72 and Wall Triana until 8 p.m.
Police said a wreck involving multiple vehicles is blocking the roadway.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
