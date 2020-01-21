2 taken to hospital after wreck at Jordan Lane, Grizzard Road in Huntsville

Clear
Posted: Jan 21, 2020 7:39 AM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 8:42 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say drivers should avoid the area of Jordan Lane and Grizzard Road due to a wreck Tuesday morning.

The department has closed all northbound lanes. Only one southbound lane is open.

According to Don Webster, a spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, two patients were taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. He says one patient is in critical condition and the other is in serious condition. 

Drivers should use an alternate route. We're told Jordan Lane will likely be impacted for at least another hour.

