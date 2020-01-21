Photo Gallery 2 Images
Huntsville police say drivers should avoid the area of Jordan Lane and Grizzard Road due to a wreck Tuesday morning.
The department has closed all northbound lanes. Only one southbound lane is open.
According to Don Webster, a spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, two patients were taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. He says one patient is in critical condition and the other is in serious condition.
Drivers should use an alternate route. We're told Jordan Lane will likely be impacted for at least another hour.
For live WAAY 31 traffic alerts, click here.
Related Content
- 2 taken to hospital after wreck at Jordan Lane, Grizzard Road in Huntsville
- Grizzard Road at Jordan Lane reopens after shut down
- Huntsville Police respond to wreck on Jordan Lane
- Huntsville woman killed in two-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane
- Huntsville Police investigate burglary on Jordan Lane
- Huntsville police: Southbound lanes blocked at 9th Avenue, Jordan Lane due to wreck
- Update: Lanes reopened on Jordan Lane, Holmes Avenue in Huntsville after wreck
- Huntsville's Jordan Road extension project almost complete
- Wreck blocks traffic at Jordan Lane and Mastin Lake in Huntsville
- Three-vehicle wreck briefly shuts down Jordan Lane, Mastin Lake Road intersection
Scroll for more content...