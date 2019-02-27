Traffic Alert: Lane changes expected on Thursday while crews repair crack on U.S. 231

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, crews will repair pavement on U.S. 231 southbound in the Brindley Mountain area of Morgan County on Thursday, February 28, if weather permits.

The outside southbound lane is currently closed near milepost 301.7, north of Bell Point Road, because of a crack that formed after the recent heavy rainfall. ALDOT says it is possible crews will close the entire southbound roadway going up the mountain and run traffic in both directions on the northbound roadway, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. If this happens, officials say southbound traffic will be diverted to the inside northbound lane in the area of Douglas Road and directed back to the southbound roadway north of Apple Grove Road.

ALDOT says two-way traffic on the northbound roadway will be separated by traffic cones and state troopers will assist with traffic control. Lower speed limits will be in place, and officials say drivers should be prepared to slow down and make lane changes.

Delays should be expected, and ALDOT says it will continue to monitor the area, following the pavement repair.