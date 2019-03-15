Traffic Alert: I-65 southbound shut down between HWY 72 and Huntsville-Brownsferry Rd. due to wreck

According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Interstate 65 southbound is shut down between Highway 72 and Huntsville-Brownsferry Road due to a crash involving two 18-wheelers.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tweeted that the wreck happened between the 346 and the 347 mile markers on Interstate 65 and that it involved an overturned tractor-trailer.

The sheriff's office advises drivers to use Exit 354 to take U.S. 31 south to Huntsville-Brownsferry to avoid delays. It's unknown if anyone was injured in the wreck.

