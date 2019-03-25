Clear

Traffic Alert: I-565 at Wall Triana back open after several wrecks

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 4:13 PM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: (5:36 p.m.) Madison police say all lanes of Interstate 565 east and west bound are back open. Drivers should use caution in the area due to heavy traffic.

According to Madison police, eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 565 at Wall Triana is shut down due to several wrecks.

Drivers should expect delays for the next hour. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

