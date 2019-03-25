UPDATE: (5:36 p.m.) Madison police say all lanes of Interstate 565 east and west bound are back open. Drivers should use caution in the area due to heavy traffic.
------------
According to Madison police, eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 565 at Wall Triana is shut down due to several wrecks.
Drivers should expect delays for the next hour. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
Related Content
- Traffic Alert: I-565 at Wall Triana back open after several wrecks
- Traffic Alert: Flooding impacts one lane of Wall Triana Highway
- Traffic alert: Eastbound lanes of I-565 at Exit 19A back open after wreck
- Traffic alert: All lanes of Memorial Parkway at I-565 back open after multiple wrecks
- Traffic Alert: Westbound I-565 lane blocked due to wreck
- Traffic Alert: I-565 eastbound lanes reopened after wreck
- Early morning wreck temporarily shuts down Wall Triana exit
- I-565 backed up due to wreck
- Multiple wrecks reported along I-565
- Death Investigation in Triana
Scroll for more content...