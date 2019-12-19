Traffic Alert: Huntsville police say wreck blocking traffic on Country Club Avenue, Pulaski Pike

Huntsville police say drivers should avoid Country Club Avenue NW and Pulaski Pike NW due to a wreck blocking traffic.
Use caution if you must travel through the area.
For live traffic alerts from WAAY 31, click here.
