Clear
BREAKING NEWS Decatur police looking for robber considered to be ‘armed and dangerous’ Full Story

Traffic Alert: Huntsville police say a wreck is blocking traffic on Whitesburg Drive and Martin Road

Be advised.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 11:47 AM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 12:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say drivers should avoid the area of Whitesburg Drive and Martin Road due to a wreck.

The wreck is blocking northbound and southbound lanes of Whitesburg Drive and a westbound lane of Martin Road.

Drivers should use an alternate route. 

For live traffic alerts, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events