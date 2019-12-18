Traffic Alert: Huntsville police say a wreck is blocking traffic on Whitesburg Drive and Martin Road

Huntsville police say drivers should avoid the area of Whitesburg Drive and Martin Road due to a wreck.
The wreck is blocking northbound and southbound lanes of Whitesburg Drive and a westbound lane of Martin Road.
Drivers should use an alternate route.
