Traffic Alert: Huntsville police close Baywood Road due to tree blocking road

Update: Baywood Road is open to traffic.
---------
From earlier:
Huntsville police have closed Baywood Road, south of Johnson Road, because a tree is completely blocking the road.
Drivers should use alternate routes. For live traffic alerts, click here.
