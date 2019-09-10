Clear

Traffic Alert: Huntsville police close Baywood Road due to tree blocking road

Drivers should use alternate routes.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 5:09 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: Baywood Road is open to traffic.

From earlier:

Huntsville police have closed Baywood Road, south of Johnson Road, because a tree is completely blocking the road. 

Drivers should use alternate routes. For live traffic alerts, click here.

