Emergency crews are responding to a wreck involving six vehicles on Interstate 565, near County Line Road.
According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, four of the vehicles involved are in the westbound lanes and two are in the eastbound lanes. Huntsville police are also at the scene.
The call for the wreck came in around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Huntsville Fire and Rescue says one person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They say one other person refused treatment at the scene.
For live traffic alerts, click here.
Related Content
- Traffic Alert: Huntsville emergency crews respond to six-vehicle wreck on Interstate 565
- Wreck causes morning headaches on Interstate 565
- Wreck causes traffic problems eastbound on Interstate 565
- Huntsville police officer injured in wreck on Interstate 565
- Huntsville police: Wreck on Interstate 565 eastbound is causing delays
- Traffic Alert: All lanes back open on Interstate 565 after wreck
- Traffic Alert: Expect delays on Interstate 565 in Limestone Co. while crews fix potholes
- Driver injured after vehicle hit guardrail on Interstate 565
- Update: Traffic flowing after wreck cleared on Interstate 565 westbound in Madison
- Traffic Alert: Expect delays on Interstate 565 due to cable barrier repair
Scroll for more content...