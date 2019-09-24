Traffic Alert: Huntsville emergency crews respond to six-vehicle wreck on Interstate 565

Emergency crews are responding to a wreck involving six vehicles on Interstate 565, near County Line Road.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, four of the vehicles involved are in the westbound lanes and two are in the eastbound lanes. Huntsville police are also at the scene.

The call for the wreck came in around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Huntsville Fire and Rescue says one person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They say one other person refused treatment at the scene.

