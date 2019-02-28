Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Traffic Alert: Huntsville Utilities closing lanes, roads for gas main upgrades

MGN Online MGN Online

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 7:08 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Utilities will be closing roads and lanes in downtown Huntsville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to continue gas main upgrade work.

Clinton Avenue will be closed between Church Street and Jefferson Street, Spragins Street will be closed between Holmes Avenue and Spring Street and Jefferson Street's southbound lane will be closed between Holmes Avenue and Clinton Avenue.

Todd Long with Huntsville Utilities said the work is expected to last at least eight hours, and drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events