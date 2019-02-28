Traffic Alert: Huntsville Utilities closing lanes, roads for gas main upgrades

Huntsville Utilities will be closing roads and lanes in downtown Huntsville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to continue gas main upgrade work.

Clinton Avenue will be closed between Church Street and Jefferson Street, Spragins Street will be closed between Holmes Avenue and Spring Street and Jefferson Street's southbound lane will be closed between Holmes Avenue and Clinton Avenue.

Todd Long with Huntsville Utilities said the work is expected to last at least eight hours, and drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.