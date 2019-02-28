Huntsville Utilities will be closing roads and lanes in downtown Huntsville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to continue gas main upgrade work.
Clinton Avenue will be closed between Church Street and Jefferson Street, Spragins Street will be closed between Holmes Avenue and Spring Street and Jefferson Street's southbound lane will be closed between Holmes Avenue and Clinton Avenue.
Todd Long with Huntsville Utilities said the work is expected to last at least eight hours, and drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.
Related Content
- Traffic Alert: Huntsville Utilities closing lanes, roads for gas main upgrades
- Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closes Clinton Avenue lane
- Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closing part of Clinton Avenue
- Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closes lane of Laverne Drive at Sparkman
- Traffic alert: Part of Clinton Avenue closed for gas main replacement
- Utility crews in Decatur working to repair damaged gas main
- Traffic alert: Accident impacting Jordan Lane
- Huntsville Utilities closing portion of Clinton Avenue
- Traffic alert: Wreck closes portion of South Green Mountain Road
- Traffic alert: Portion of Brownsboro Road closed for wreck
Scroll for more content...