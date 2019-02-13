All southbound lanes are closed on Highway 53, south of Stringfield Road, after a wreck Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.
Related Content
- Traffic Alert: Highway 53 closed southbound after wreck
- Traffic alert: Wreck closes portion of South Green Mountain Road
- Highway 72 wreck slows down morning traffic
- Southbound Memorial Parkway closed at Redstone Road
- Two people injured in wreck at Old Railroad Bed Road and Highway 53
- I-65 Southbound lanes back open after tractor trailer wreck
- Wreck causes traffic problems on Highway 20 in Decatur
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Possible fatal wreck in Guntersville near Albertville
- Traffic Alert: Westbound I-565 lane blocked due to wreck
- Traffic Alert: Flooding impacts one lane of Wall Triana Highway
Scroll for more content...