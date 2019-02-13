Clear
Traffic Alert: Highway 53 closed southbound after wreck

All southbound lanes are closed, south of Stringfield Road.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

All southbound lanes are closed on Highway 53, south of Stringfield Road, after a wreck Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

